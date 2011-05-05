Ringo retains richest drummer crown

Ringo

© Jacques Haillot/Sygma/Corbis

Yes it's that time of year again when we get to make ourselves vomit all over the floor (really) with envy as the richest rockers in the business are revealed.



And according to the Sunday Times 2011 Musician's Rich List the year has treated Ringo pretty well, as the Beatle has upped his fortune by a cool £10 million to a not too shabby £150 million, making him the wealthiest drummer in the UK.



Phil Collins may be locked in a will he, won't he frenzy of retirement rumours but that hasn't hit him in the wallet, as the list shows he's coining it in to the tune of £115 million.



Further down the musician's list, Charlie Watts comes in at number 27 with a wealth of £85 million, three places and £5 million ahead of Roger Taylor, while Nick Mason eeks by on a mere £50 million, enough to secure him a spot in the top 50 richest musicians.



Of course, it's all a far cry from record executive Clive Calder, who tops the chart with an eye-watering fortune of £1.3 billion. Now if he would just buy himself a kit and he could knock Ringo off top spot and become the UK's richest drummer. Then again with £1.3 billion in the bank he can do what the hell he wants, can't he?