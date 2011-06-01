Record-breaking drummer releases charity single

Phil night

Record-breaking, fund-raising drummer Phil Knight is at it again. The sticksman is behind a new single aimed at raising money and awareness aimed at putting an end to human trafficking in the UK.



Knight, who drummed for four and a half days straight in Leicester Square a couple of years back breaking a world record and raising £4,000 in the process, is written and produced the track 'The Sky Is Always Mine'.



Sung by Desi Valentine, the song is in aid of The Helen Bamber Foundation, which battles against human and sex trafficking.



The song is part of a charity album written and co-produced by Phil, Just Enough For The Real World. Of the record, he said: "'If this CD and all the hard work behind it can help save just one life, it will all have been worth it."



'The Sky Is Always Mine' is available now on iTunes.