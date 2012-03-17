Yonac Shredder review

If you have an iPad this will be more fun for much longer than spending your four quid on that pint and pork scratchings.

Guitar synths? Most of us can take them or leave them.

But when the opportunity arises to play bleeps, farts and squelches - as well as a whole bunch of ambient soundscapes and emulated real instruments - for less than the price of a pint and a packet of pork scratchings it's an opportunity not to be missed. Yonac's Shredder provides that opportunity.

In Use

Shredder is a synthesiser and MIDI interface designed specially for guitar players that can be used with any guitar. There's no need for special pickups - you just plug into your iPad through your input device of choice and are able to play Shredder's powerful dual oscillator FM/Subtractive synth or any other Virtual MIDI compatible iOS devices on your iPad. You can even play hardware synths through

a physical connection, if you so choose.

The synth will track your playing very well (though it helps if you can play precisely and cleanly) and you can even get passable results by playing your acoustic into the iPad's inbuilt mic. There's also a virtual keyboard for more precise sound triggering.

A mix control means you can blend guitar and synth for layered sounds and with fuzz, chorus/vibrato and delay effects also available, there's a massive array of sounds on tap.