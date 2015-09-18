TC-Helicon VoiceSolo FX150 review

Bags of potential for both guitarists and singers, and in typical TC-Helicon style, it sounds superb.

It might be called a VoiceSolo but it's the "all-in-one personal PA, vocal monitor, instrument amplifier and vocal reverb unit" bit that should interest performing acoustic guitar players.

With a face not much bigger than an iPad, the wedge enclosure is rigid and lightweight (3kg) with a full-range 6.5-inch Tannoy two-way coaxial ICT Driver and 150 watts of Class-D power.

You can use it, via two neat rear clips, on a music or mic (adaptor supplied), table or floor. There are two channels (with combi jack/XLR inputs), plus a third auxiliary with mini-jack input for your mp3. That third channel has a Voice Cancel feature for vocal practice; the main two have a Vocal Tone preset (EQ, compression and de-essing).

Each channel has three-band EQ; channels one and two have reverb. Output can be wet with effects (and full or channel one-only output selection) or dry if you're plugging into a bigger system.

There's phantom power and a USB port, too, plus optional carry bag.

In use

It's extremely easy to use, and with surprising low end, you could easily use it as sound reinforcement in a small room. As an acoustic amp the EQ is a little basic, but if you already have onboard EQ, it's up to the job giving you a personal mix while you can connect into a bigger PA as you need.