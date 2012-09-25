TC Electronic MojoMojo review

Lovely transparent overdrive that's like adding an extra channel to your amp.

The function of the MojoMojo is to provide the sound of overdriven valves in a hard-working amp, and not just any amp - TC's desired flavour here is vintage tweed. Not a bad place to start.

"The MojoMojo responds sympathetically to playing dynamics and has clarity"

Delivering valve-like overdrive or a clean(ish) boost to push your amp further, the pedal responds sympathetically to playing dynamics and has a certain clarity that lets chords ring through with individual notes intact.

The toggle switch either keeps your bottom end girth intact or offers a slightly leaner sound while the tone controls operate over a sensible range if it's a tonal shift rather than a dirtier amp sound that's required.