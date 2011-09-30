T-Rex ToneBug Booster review

Extra power under your foot when you need it.

Designed to let you cut through the mix when soloing, the Booster lets you dial in a set amount of boost that you can switch in at any time.

Sounds

There´s no problem with the amount of boost available here - it ramps up the volume when needed, offering enough extra gain to make a single-channel valve amp act like it´s a twinchannel.

Tonally, the scoop knob adds nuance to proceedings rather than radically altering your core tone, working in a frequency range that allows the sort of fine-tuning and enhancement that can add presence to solos.

A practical alternative to turning up your volume knob, the Booster puts extra power under foot whenever you need it with an optional tonal tweak to boot.