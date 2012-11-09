T-Rex Mean Machine double distortion

This is an excellent distortion in a practical package. For two levels of the same sound or two contrasting sounds, the Mean Machine will deliver.

In a live situation, different distortion levels are often needed. With two identical channels in a single stompbox, the Mean Machine offers easy access to that practicality, while saving on 'board space.

Sounds

The distortion here takes its cue from early hot-rodded amps and is tight and focused, with a nice raw edge and bags of sustain if you want it.

We really like the way this is voiced - there's an upper mid presence that brings out the harmonics. It's almost like having a Dallas Rangemaster treble booster built in, and it's all tweakable via a tone control that covers just the right range.