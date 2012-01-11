Pigtronix Echolution review

It sounds great, but could you justify spending the best part of 400 quid on a box that has no memories to store your sounds?

Combining digital delay with analogue processing, the Echolution aims to deliver a range of sounds that includes tape echo emulation and modulated delay with chorus and/or tremolo applied.

Sounds

With eight knobs, 12 toggle switches, three footswitches plus provision for a remote switch and expression pedal, the Echolution gives you plenty to play with.

Multitap delays are built with a series of virtual tape heads at fractions of the master delay time and with all the different treatments that can be applied there's a vast palette of echo and delay.