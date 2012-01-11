Pigtronix Class A Boost review

After a slew of pedals that offer a left-field take on effects with maximum tweakability, the newest addition to the Pigtronix range has just a single knob and one function: the Class A Boost is a compact preamp/booster based around a J-FET transistor.

Sounds

You can boost a signal by up to 20dB, dialled in with the pedal's gain knob, but it has been designed with a linear frequency response so that it doesn't mess with your tone as it gets louder.

The result is a pedal that you can kick in to get solos cutting through, to drive your amp harder or to add an extra dimension to an overdrive or distortion pedal.