Mooer Echolizer review

Mooer has the Ana Echo - a true analogue delay with 300ms max delay time - in its range, but it says that the Echolizer, with delays of up to 600ms, delivers a sound similar to analogue.
Sounds
The analogue delay comparisons are not too wide of the mark, in that the repeats here have a certain rough-around-the-edges feel that helps them blend in, although their tone remains consistent.
What you get is a workmanlike delay with a standard three-knob array for echo volume, delay time and feedback covering rockabilly slap through to long spacey echoes.