More

Maxon CS-550 Stereo Chorus Pro pedal

Lush chorusing with extended control

By

Our Verdict

An extremely versatile chorus pedal in mono or stereo.

Pros

  • Quiet operation; loads of control over the sound in mono or stereo.

Cons

  • Hard to fault with so much adjustment on tap.

Designed from a brief that stipulated true analogue circuitry, low noise and versatility, the CS-550 has a built-in compander to eliminate unwanted noise and features four-knob operation.

Sounds

Adjustable delay time (which changes the shifted frequency) combined with standard speed and depth controls provides a wide range of sparkle and swirl from classic chorus, rotary speaker emulation and lush vibrato.

Meanwhile a tiny, tucked-away mix control determines the level of effected sound versus the dry signal, so you can have standard chorus pedal operation or blend in really subtle amounts of chorus.