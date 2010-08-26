Maxon CS-550 Stereo Chorus Pro pedal

Designed from a brief that stipulated true analogue circuitry, low noise and versatility, the CS-550 has a built-in compander to eliminate unwanted noise and features four-knob operation.

Sounds

Adjustable delay time (which changes the shifted frequency) combined with standard speed and depth controls provides a wide range of sparkle and swirl from classic chorus, rotary speaker emulation and lush vibrato.

Meanwhile a tiny, tucked-away mix control determines the level of effected sound versus the dry signal, so you can have standard chorus pedal operation or blend in really subtle amounts of chorus.