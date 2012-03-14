Akai Drive3 Overdrive

There are loads of overdrives on the market, and many of them based on the circuitry of the venerable Tube Screamer.

The Drive3 Overdrive is one of them, and it acknowledges its heritage with the scream setting on its three-way switch (alongside warm and boost). Like a TS-808 or TS-9 it has a JRC4558 chip but if you fancy a change of sound it can be easily swapped out for a different one.

Sounds

As might be expected, what's on offer here is that classic green box overdrive to add a touch of valve-like dirt and kick your amp up a notch. It sounds pretty close to our TS-808 but offers extra variations via the three-way switch.