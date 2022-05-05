Beyerdynamic M 90 Pro X review

A slick performer that – despite not being a total all-rounder – is ideal for any vocals and instrument close-miking requirements.

Beyerdynamic M 90 Pro X: What is it?

The M 90 Pro X is a new large capsule cardioid condenser from Beyerdynamic and forms part of their wider Pro X range of mics and headphones. Designed for vocal, speech and instrument use, it features a reasonably large, 34mm, true condenser capsule and is phantom-powered.

At £269 we can consider this a budget design. Still, out of the box, the package oozes quality. With an attractive large headstock and a well-damped case with no annoying resonances when tapped, there are lots to like about the physical design. Meanwhile, the included suspension mount is broad (about 14cm) but very low profile, top to bottom, with a cup section that accommodates the bottom of the mic. This all slots together nicely, and the combo of plastic and metal means the overall rig including the cradle is light.

Hidden in the bottom of the box you’ll find a proper dual layer 15cm pop shield with flexi arm mount, and both this and the mic body sports Beyerdynamic’s latest logo and branding.

Beyerdynamic M 90 Pro X: Performance and verdict

A quick look at the spec reveals not only very low self-noise but also a very healthy output level, and this was confirmed when we first plugged up the mic. Although we typically use a pop shield for close-miking vocals, it’s always interesting to see how much the mic can handle without one. The M 90 Pro X actually copes pretty well, and this may be down to the two-layer grille, which appears to have a very fine diffusing inner layer.

The proximity effect is also reasonably restrained, and we found it only became obvious when right in close. All this bodes pretty well for vocal and speech use, and once we got the pop shield hooked up, we got excellent intimate sounds that were crisp and clear with nice low mid-body, but importantly not unpleasantly boomy. It’s great to see a proper two-layer mesh pop shield in a mic bundle. To us these are the only designs that consistently deliver and allow you to get in nice and close without too many problems.

Sonically, the M 90 Pro X sounds pleasantly articulate without being unduly bright and although the frequency plot indicates a broad boost of over 4dB in the upper mids and high frequencies, this is not unduly harsh. So on percussion, for example, we got a pretty smooth response even when miking a bit too close.

That said, we did find that although the off-axis response is reasonably acceptable to the sides and back, above and below it is quite coloured in higher frequencies. So we’d be less inclined to use the M 90 Pro X as an ambient mic or overhead mic on drums for example. But for close-miking instruments such as acoustic guitar, this really isn’t noticeable, and we like the moderate high-frequency lift and the solid but not overbearing low mids.

Overall, we really like this mic. It successfully ticks a number of boxes and although not a complete all-rounder is exceptionally well put together and really looks the part.

MusicRadar verdict: A slick performer that – despite not being a total all-rounder – is ideal for any vocals and instrument close-miking requirements.

