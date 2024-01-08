Look out for Gear Expo 2024! It's your year ahead in music gear…

Welcome to Gear Expo 2024. This is your one-stop destination to find out about the best new music gear coming out this year. We've got the latest news from NAMM 2024 – traditionally the greatest music gear show on earth – plus all the other news and rumours from the world of music production, all in a massive roundup of guitars, synths, recording, drums, and more. If you can play it or record it, we've got you covered!

If you can play it or record it, we've got you covered

January is traditionally the time where many huge music gear announcements are made at NAMM 2024, and after a couple of years of shifting dates thanks to COVID, the show is back with a bang at Anaheim, California this month.

We'll have our expert MusicRadar teams on the ground there covering all the latest news – everything from guitars to drums, synths to recording – and will be rounding it all up here at Gear Expo 2024.

But we're also going well and truly beyond NAMM with news, rumours and trends for the rest of 2024. With many major music instrument and gear brands launching independently of trade shows, 2024 is shaping up to be a year of constant releases – not just weighted to the big shows like NAMM this month and Superbooth in May.

We'll bring you the details of all the news as and when we get it, so you'll be the first to know what you will be playing and recording in 2024!

Gear Expo 2024 starts on January 29.