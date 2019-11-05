We’d bet the acid house on Behringer launching a Roland TB-303 synth clone on Friday

Behringer’s latest teaser video is decidedly less cryptic than some of its recent clips ; it strongly suggests that the company will launch an emulation of Roland’s iconic TB-303 Bass Line synth on Friday 8 November.

There are several reasons to assume that this is the case. First, there’s the 303-style bassline that’s squelching away in the background of the video, while the smiley face you can see would appear to be a not-so-subtle nod to the acid house music that the 303 was so instrumental in creating.

And then there’s the title of the video itself: 3+3+2 . 3x3+2. There are plenty of threes in there, obviously, but do the maths and you get 8 and 11 - or, 8 November, unless we’re very much mistaken.