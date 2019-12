The Age Of Absurdity sees Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell team up with former Attack! Attack! UK vocalist Neil Starr for a fresh album of hard-rock thrills, and we’re lucky enough to play host to a playthrough of a few of the record’s finest riffs.

In the clip, Phil races through licks from highlights Freak Show and Step Into The Fire, joined by Neil to tell the often surprising stories behind the songs…

The Age Of Absurdity is available now via Nuclear Blast.