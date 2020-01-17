Concept is a new software synth from Krotos, the creators of sound design software like Reformer Pro, Igniter and Dehumaniser.

This is their first foray into the musical world and promises a huge amount of sound modulation options in an easy to use and visually pleasing plug in. In this video we get hands on to see what Concept can do.

We explore the basic layout, dig deeper into some of the modulation options, and check out some of the included presets from Richard Devine, Roni Size and more.

Concept is available for an introductory price for a limited time, so for more information and to download a free demo, head over to Krotos Audio.