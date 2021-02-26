Wampler releases its Ratsbane distortion pedal into the wild

The Pro Co Rat is an undisputed classic distortion pedal and recently had a mini revival of its own as the Lil' Rat but now, after numerous request, Brian Wampler is presenting his own interpretation of the classic circuit as the Ratsbane.
In typical fashion, he's made his rodent a versatile beast by adding two new switches. The Gain switch offers three options; the middle gives you kind of gain Rat fans are familiar with, then left or right positions offer "additional turbocharged gain stages".
To the left is a "firm, yet smooth boost", while things get higher gain to the right with "insane level of creamy distortion". The second new switch is the Voice that alters the compression and clipping; tightening the distortion for greater control when the gain levels increase.
The USA-made Ratsbane also offers Distortion, Volume and Filter controls. The latter offering high end roll off. Suggested retail price is £140 / $149.97.
More info at wamplerpedals.com