Tiptop Audio’s Forbidden Planet filter influenced by rare Steiner-Parker synth

Tiptop Audio has announced the Forbidden Planet filter, which is modelled on the filter from the Steiner-Parker Synthacon, originally released in 1975.

The multi-mode filter has three filter input jacks: High Pass, Low Pass and Band Pass. Tiptop Audio highlight the high pass filter as the “signature sound” of the module with a sound quality that is “crisp, sharp-cut with no residue”.

The bandpass setting promises clarity and useful in isolating “pie-slice-range-of-frequencies”. While the low pass filter is your classic 12dB, two-pole with plenty of character to those bass synth patches.

Forbidden Planet’s resonance features an internal feedback path which can sound smooth or aggressive depending on the knob setting.

The original Steiner-Parker Synthacon filter was able to self-oscillate and the Forbidden Planet is no different. With similarities to the Minimoog and Odyssey filters, the Synthacon differed with opposite polarity, which retained its volume when the resonance was increased.