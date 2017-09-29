The workshop: Stone Deaf FX

In an old industrial spinning mill in the north of England, Luke Hilton and the Stone Deaf team continue the legacy of British manufacturing.

Luke Hilton was grounded in electronics and mechanical engineering while working on aircraft looms, circuit boards and sheet metal during an apprenticeship at BAE Systems in Chadderton, home of the Lancaster bomber. Despite launching Stone Deaf in 2009 as a solo venture, he, surprisingly, remained in full-time employment up until very recently.

“I only went at Stone Deaf exclusively last year,” he explains. “I was working for an automation company so I could pay my staff wages! I built up the business that way. My dad was doing some work for me as well, and half my wages were being reinvested in Stone Deaf. It was a bit of struggle! I was working until midnight five days a week and until about lunchtime at weekends.”

Given the current political and economic climate, it might be deemed as a relatively uncertain period for British manufacturing, so how has this affected Stone Deaf in recent times?

“Our US export side of the business has grown by about 30 per cent since Brexit because of the pound drop - it’s mostly because of the exchange rate. We have been hammered for component costs, but that’s been more than offset because our orders have gone up, and as a result we’ve also got more buying power.

“We probably should charge more for our products, but we’re not greedy. They’re not expensive: the PDF-2 is £139 - for something that’s made in the UK! Our supply chain is about 90 per cent British, which is hard to do. So with regards to that growth, it’s because the prices have become more reasonable in the US; the quality’s there and it’s a British brand - people like that.”