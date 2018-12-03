The 6 best guitar videos of 2018

The Total Guitar/MusicRadar Best in guitars 2018 polls received an astonishing 126,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best guitar videos of 2018. First up we have Alexandr Misko's unique performance of Take On Me...

We say: Not only did Alexandr reign supreme in our 2018 Acoustic Guitarist of the Year live final, but he also released this absolute pearl. It's a stunning arrangement, perfectly executed and with bags of feel. Expect to see much more of Alexandr in the future.