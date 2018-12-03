The 12 best online guitar personalities in the world right now

The Total Guitar/MusicRadar Best in guitars 2018 polls received an astonishing 126,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best online guitar personalities of 2018.

12. Andy Martin (Reverb)

11. EytschPi42

Kicking off the top 10 we have Davie504...

2018 highlight: There are loads of guitar channels on YouTube, but few of them focus on the bass. That all changed when Davie504 unleashed his mad content on the world. From attempting to play a bass guitars made of cardboard or pasta, to soloing on a bass guitar with 10 necks, this is one channel that's well worth a subscription.