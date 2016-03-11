Watch pro musicians explain how they go about finishing a track

Last year, Novation launched its Start Something campaign, with the intention of helping you when you're taking your first steps in the track creating process.

Now the company is taking things to a logical conclusion by showing you how to 'Finish Something'. Novation spoke to a range of artists about how they "close-out their compositions", and spliced their thoughts together in the video that you can watch above.

Check it out to hear what MJ Cole, Floating Points, Throwing Snow, Snow Ghosts, Om Unit, The Album Leaf, Astronautica and The Makerz have to say, and head on over to the Novation website for more vide tips on how you can 'Finish Something'.