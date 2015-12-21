Oliver Huntemann: the 10 albums that blew my mind

Unbeknownst to Oliver Huntemann, the Hamburg-based producer’s first steps into DJing started in the late ‘70s, accompanied by a pair of belt-drive turntables. Inspired by rap legends Afrika Bambaataa and Grandmaster Flash, Huntemann began spinning discs by the age of 14 and was ‘producing’ a few years later courtesy of a rudimentary Yamaha D5 synth.

Early sessions with DJ and sound engineer Gerret Frerichs resulted in Huntemann’s first single releases in the early ‘90s; both under his own name and the alias H-Man. Despite founding Confused Recordings in 1995 (Huntemann now runs Ideal Senso), it was a full decade before his debut album Too Many Presents For One Girl finally appeared – an exercise in minimal techno with its roots definitively hinged in the German electronic music ethos: less-is-more.

A self-confessed trance, techno and progressive house DJ whose origins lay in East German ‘90s Breakbeat and Dub, Huntemann has remixed the likes of Underworld, The Chemical Brothers and Depeche Mode and is now a fully-fledged member of the techno elite. While currently working on his fifth studio album, Huntemman returns to action with his new EP ‘Pech & Schwefel’ and kindly takes time out to reminds us of the music that turned him on to the DJ culture and the world of production.

Click through the gallery to read Oliver Huntemann’s selections and find out why they chose them...