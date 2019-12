When Korg announced that it was reviving the ARP Odyssey back in 2014, the company was keen to point out that ARP Instruments co-founder and the original synth's lead designer David Friend had joined the project to act as chief advisor.

With the reissued Odyssey now in the hands of a new generation of musicians, Friend has spoken about the history of the synth and how his collaboration with Korg came about. You can watch the video interview above.