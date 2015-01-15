In pictures: Inside Nord's Stockholm factory

What, to you, makes Nord synthesisers unique compared to the rest of the market?

“Of course there’s playability, and then we have our simplified user interface, which is one layer, and doesn’t have a thousand features. It takes a guy like me and my colleagues, when we make a product, to say no to a lot of feature requests from the market and from people outside. You have to take risks like that, like when we made the A1.

"When that first appeared on the market a lot of people were angry because it was too simple. But to make things simple is not easy, and to stick to that line. You have to be quite conservative and just say no to a lot of things. In the beginning we weren’t so sure if our concept would work, so we took a risk. In the early days, the English magazines especially didn’t like our products, the said they were too expensive, had no hard disk drive, etc. etc.

"But we took a risk and just kept on going, because I think I know how a musician thinks. There are people working in studios in the music industry who will have complex instruments, but for me the most important market is on stage.

"I like to compare it to a guitar player, because guitar players and drummers are the most fun musicians to see [on stage]. They make extremely interesting sounds with a few knobs and pedals; it’s not much, but they have control of it. The whole show isn’t pre-programmed and I wanted to see a keyboard player having that kind of freedom to control the sound. That’s my main drive with synth design, but it depends on what kind of musician you are, I guess, for me it should be quite easy – sophistication based on simplicity.”

“Then you have the sound, of course. I’m a piano player myself, so piano sounds are very important. Also, the response from the keys is very important, there needs to be a very small latency, of course. From the drum business we learned that latency is very important, because when we made the first integrated drum brain based on a CPU we had a complaint from drummers saying ‘you have some latency here’, and we measured at it was only ten milliseconds, but even nine or ten is still too much. You can feel it in your hand. So we learned from that – even if you’re not a drummer it’s still important.”