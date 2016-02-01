Guy Mantzur and Robert Babicz talk collaboration and their favourite gear

What about modular synthesis, which seems to be particularly appealing to musicians these days?

GM: "In general, I can understand the love for modular synthesis from the producer's side. From my side, I'm not using it too much, just once in a while. Still, I think that the modular synth can really help you put your inner self into the sound.

"The fact that it has so many options and you can change every sound to something completely different means that, in this era of production where a lot of people have got the same equipment, modular can help you sound special and unique."

RB: "I find it very cool how the modular world is getting so big. It's great to see people experimenting again, but at the same time most of the stuff I hear coming out of that I can do in my studio already. But software modular systems like Reaktor are really good."

Do you have any favourite bits of modular kit yourselves?

GM: "I've used a Cwejman a few times and I think it's a top modular synth. You can start working on a sound and take it in a totally different direction, and sometimes you don't even know what the result might be. The good part about modular is that you can freely connect everything to everything."

RB: "I had a KYMA system before, that was very unique in sound and handling - I miss it! But when you work with modular it can be dangerous if you get lost in its features. The most important aspect of gear is that it's just a tool to help you make music and realise your dreams. Just making sounds because you can is boring."

GM: "From my side, I sometimes find it boring to only use software, even though I know lots of great producers who do that successfully."