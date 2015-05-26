Get your preset fix with free SynthMaster Player for iPad

For the second year running, MusicRadar users have voted KV331's SynthMaster the second best plugin synth in the world today, so now seems like a pretty good time for the company to be releasing SynthMaster Player for iPad.

This mobile version of SynthMaster is undeniably preset-orientated, though each sound can be tweaked with eight pre-selected parameters and two pre-configured XY pads. You can also adjust the effect bypass states and send amounts, layer bypass states and volumes, master volume and polyphony.

100 factory presets come included, and you get 100 more when you register. You can also upgrade to the Pro version of the app, which gives you 800 presets and all available features, via a $9.99 in-app purchase. This enables you to save preset changes, purchase additional preset banks and access your SynthMaster desktop presets.

SynthMaster Player for iPad supports both Audiobus and Inter-App Audio and is available for free from the Apple App Store.