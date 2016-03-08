Free Nightlife EDM VST synth lets you "rock the house without pushing a mouse"

Acoustica is looking beyond its Mixcraft DAW and releasing a free VST plugin synth for all Windows users. Nightlife is said to be "fun and inspiring", and geared towards those contemporary styles that might loosely fall under the EDM banner.

It might be available for nothing, but Nightlife doesn't appear to scrimp on the features, bringing you a trio of oscillators, five built-in modulation sequencers, dual filters, four LFOs, a modulation matrix, a bit crusher and five effects.

If you're not so big on the programming and would rather "rock the house without pushing a mouse" (well played Acoustica for that one), you can just fire up one of the many included presets.

Find out more and download Nightlife for nothing from the Acoustica website. Other than its Windows-only status, the only downside in terms of compatibility is that the plugin is 32-bit only.