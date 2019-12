Guitar legend Steve Vai recently set Carvin the challenge of cramming the tone of his signature Legacy amp in a format he could pack in a carry-on; the result is the new Legacy Drive pedal.

The Legacy Drive includes four gain stages with 12AX7 tubes, utilising the full Legacy preamp circuit, while the tone stack mirrors the 100W amp's, too.

Impressive stuff, as it should be given the $499 price tag. The pedal will be available from Carvin Audio from 16 February.