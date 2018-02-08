Spector’s short-scale Bantam bass guitars now available

Spector has announced its short-scale Bantam bass guitars are now available.

Launched at NAMM, the Bantam series offers 30” scale length, bolt-on hard maple necks and Indian rosewood fingerboards.

The model features a fully chambered alder body and quilted maple top carved in Spector’s NS shape, while EMG 35DC pickups and an EMG BTS active EQ circuit promise maximum versatility with any rig.

Black Cherry Gloss, Black Stain Gloss and White Gloss finishes are available, as are left-handed models.

The Bantam is available now for £1,660/$1,799 (right-handed) and £1,825 (left-handed). Head over to Spector Bass for more info.