More

Spector’s short-scale Bantam bass guitars now available

By ()

New basses pack 30” scale with EMG pickups

Spector has announced its short-scale Bantam bass guitars are now available.

Launched at NAMM, the Bantam series offers 30” scale length, bolt-on hard maple necks and Indian rosewood fingerboards.

The model features a fully chambered alder body and quilted maple top carved in Spector’s NS shape, while EMG 35DC pickups and an EMG BTS active EQ circuit promise maximum versatility with any rig.

Black Cherry Gloss, Black Stain Gloss and White Gloss finishes are available, as are left-handed models.

The Bantam is available now for £1,660/$1,799 (right-handed) and £1,825 (left-handed). Head over to Spector Bass for more info.

We're the UK's only print publication devoted to bass guitar.
Subscribe for star interviews, essential gear reviews and killer tuition!
More Info