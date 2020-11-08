See Steve Vai play guitar with a hook while dressed as Captain Hook

If you missed Devin Townsend's Crappy Halloween Party livestream (his name, not ours) on 31 October you may not know that his former bandmate Steve Vai made a rather memorable guest appearance on a performance of the Devin Townsend Band song Triumph. Now Vai has uploaded his blue screen performance and you can see it above.

Dressed as Captain Hook, Vai manages to pull off part of his performance of the song using a plastic hook. Is there anything this maverick isn't capable of doing with electric guitar?

And if you want to see the full song with Devin and the band on a CGI pirate ship stage, here it is.

To stay updated on more of Devin Townsend's superb livestreams, visit hevydevy.com