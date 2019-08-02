Scott Devine set to hold masterclass at the London Bass Guitar Show

Ever felt you didn’t know what to work on next? Felt overwhelmed? Jumping between videos looking for that next ‘shiny object’? Felt totally lost in a sea of information? That’s why Scott Devine created ScottsBassLessons.com, and now the educator and YouTube star will be sharing his world-class advice face-to-face at the London Bass Guitar Show.

Scott has performed with the likes of The Drifters, The Nolans and Dennis Rollins, and at venues such as Ronnie Scotts, The Vortex, The 606 Club - but education is where his real love lies.

With over half a million bass players subscribed to his YouTube channel and around 1.5 million views per month, he’s obviously pretty good at what he does - and you can learn from him in the flesh this September.

Head to Scott’s masterclass on the Saturday to learn The Art of Building Bass Lines and Grooves (no matter what the style of music), and you’ll quickly see why he is one of the top bass educators in the world.

This year's London Bass Guitar Show is co-located with the UK Guitar Show and takes place on 21 & 22 September at a brand new venue, the Business Design Centre, Islington. The show is the ultimate weekend for bassists, packed with performances, masterclasses, workshops, live luthiery, vintage kit, and all the gear you could possibly want - all under one roof.

Advance tickets are on sale now - get yours at the London Bass Guitar Show website.