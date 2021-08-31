Carlos Santana’s star-studded new album Blessings And Miracles will feature Kirk Hammett, Steve Winwood and Rob Thomas

Santana will return with a new album Blessings And Miracles, featuring Rob Thomas (his collaborator on international mega-hit Smooth), Kirk Hammett, Steve Winwood, Chick Corea and a huge list of other artists and producers.

“The title of this album comes from my belief that we’re born with heavenly powers that allows us to create blessings and miracles,” says Santana of the new record, due 15 October. “The world programs you to be unworthy of those gifts, but we have to utilize light, spirit and soul – they’re indestructible and immutable. Those are the three main elements on this album.”

The headline collaboration here is the reunion of Santana and the aforementioned Matchbox Twenty man, Rob Thomas. Their 1999 collaboration Smooth spent 12 weeks at number one in the US. The new song is titled Move and feels powered by a similar blend of pop, funk and latin Jazz.

Kirk Hammett and Death Angel vocalist Mark Osegueda appear on America For Sale, which feels like a writhing, metallic update of American Woman, with some vicious wah action.

While elsewhere, Steve Winwood appears for a guitar and percussion-laced interpretation of Procul Harum’s Whiter Shade Of Pale and there’s an unlikely pairing of Rhythm Of The Night vocalist Diane Warren alongside rapper G-Eazy on She’s Fire.

There’s also an appearance from Living Colour’s Corey Glover on Peace Power and US jazz/fusion supremo Chick Corea on the song Angel Choir / All Together.

“I don’t choose people – it’s like I’m chosen,” says Santana of his collaborators. “But, of course, I’m honored to work with such incredible artists. I’m a surfer riding those waves that become songs by different artists, creators and architects. I’m very fortunate that I have the opportunity to do that. It’s a gift I don’t take for granted.”

(Image credit: Santana)

Santana Blessing And Miracles track list

Ghost of Future Pull/ New Light Santana Celebration Rumbalero (featuring Salvador Santana & Asdru Sierra) Joy (Carlos Santana & Chris Stapleton) Move (Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas, Zac Barnett & American Authors) A Whiter Shade of Pale” (featuring Steve Winwood) Break (featuring Ally Brooke) She’s Fire (Diane Warren, G-Eazy & Carlos Santana) Peace Power (featuring Corey Glover) America for Sale (featuring Kirk Hammett & Marc Osegueda) Breathing Underwater (featuring Stella Santana, Avi Snow, MVCA) Mother Yes Song for Cindy Angel Choir (featuring Gayle Moran Corea)/ All Together (featuring Chick Corea) Ghost of Future Pull II

