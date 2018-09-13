Roland’s customisable AX-Edge keytar is for the player who wants to stand out on stage

If you’re the kind of keyboard player who likes to keep your light hidden under a bushel, Roland’s new AX-Edge keytar synth probably won’t be for you. However, if you want to make a statement when you step on stage, it might fit your shtick.

Available in black or white, this 49-note instrument can be customised with different ‘Edge Blades’, meaning that you can personalise its look. The sounds have been designed with the ostentatious player in mind; they’re designed to cut through the mix when you’re playing in a live band, so you’ll always be heard.

You get leads, basses and other keyboard tones, all powered by what Roland says is its latest technology. These can be edited from your phone wirelessly using the AX-Edge editor app. Effects are onboard, too.

As well as the velocity-sensitive and aftertouch-capable keys, you get a modulation bar, pressure-sensitive pitch ribbon and portamento, hold, octave switch and program change controls. Many of these can be reassigned. There are two displays, an arpeggiator and a song player, while the built-in vocoder can be layered with internal sounds.

As you’d expect, the AX-Edge can operate wirelessly over Bluetooth, and it offers up to four hours of battery life. You can also plug it in to your computer and back it up over USB.

Find out more on the Roland website. We’re still waiting on a price and release date.