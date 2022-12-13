Plugin week is coming to MusicRadar!

By Will Groves
published

Living in the box from January 27, 2023

Plugin week on MusicRadar
Music-making is an endlessly creative space, not least when it comes to the tech behind the sounds, and especially in the bewilderingly fast-paced world of plugins and software.

As every producer knows, the right sonic tools are essential to a successful production job, but it can be tough to stay on top of the ever-proliferating array of literally 1000s of options now available at the tap of a computer keyboard.

That, of course, is why we’re here, and why we’re delighted to announce a whole week dedicated to exploring the state-of-play in virtual instruments, from emulations of classic hardware to bleeding-edge soft synths, and from the latest and best samplers to the hottest fx available. And because we’re living in an end-to-end in-the-box world, we’ll also be taking a deep dive into essential mixing and mastering tools, as well as the big daddy DAWs that rule them all.

Whether you’re an experienced producer, just starting out, or somewhere inbetween, MusicRadar plugin week will have something for you, from inspirational interviews with star producers and artists, through practical tips on how to get the best out of your VSTs, to in-depth dissections of the latest and greatest effects and instruments.

Stay tuned to MusicRadar on 27 January 2023!

Will Groves
Will Groves
Editor-in-chief

I'm lucky enough to be MusicRadar's Editor-in-chief while being, by some considerable distance, the least proficient musician on the editorial team. An undeniably ropey but occasionally enthusiastic drummer, I've worked on the world's greatest music making website in one capacity or another since its launch in 2007. I hope you enjoy the site - we do.