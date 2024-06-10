76% of new artists say their career is "not financially sustainable": "New artists face considerable challenges when attempting to turn their passion into sustainable careers"

A new report from electronic music education platform Toolroom Academy has found that more than three quarters of artists believe their career is not financially sustainable.

The figures, taken from Toolroom's From Mix to Mainstage report, highlight the growing difficulties faced by aspiring musicians and producers in building a sustainable career in music.

Based on data collected from more than 250 new talents and interviews with established artists and industry professionals, the report details issues facing emerging artists that range "from practical concerns around networking, collaborations and marketing/promotion, to the emotional and physical effects of burnout and the impact of rejection on mental health".

"We have sensed a frustration among our student community that despite doing the hard yards of production, and contributing great music to the scene, this effort was not mirrored with opportunity in return," says Toolroom COO Miles Shackleton. "Our feeling was that the gap between our students’ ambitions, and the opportunities to build sustainable careers in electronic music, seemed far too wide."

"The report is an important step towards fixing a key problem we have identified at Toolroom Academy. That new artists who contribute the music – the lifeblood of the scene – face considerable challenges when attempting to turn their passion into sustainable careers."

The report also found that new artists struggled with self-promotion, with 88% of respondents expressing a difficulty in understanding algorithms and developing promotional strategies, and 62% admitting that they'd struggled to grow their audience.

Toolroom is launching a new Artist Development Masterclass later this year in response to their findings, aiming to provide emerging artists with the tools and knowledge they need to make their first steps within the industry and build a sustainable and successful career.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read the full report over at Toolroom's website.