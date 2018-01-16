NAMM 2018: The Rat Tail gives you vintage Rat distortion tones in a guitar cable

NAMM 2018: Guitarists the world over love the sound of the Pro Co Rat distortion pedal, and now they can get it without a stompbox in sight, courtesy of the Rat FX Rat Tail distortion guitar cable.

Built using the same clipping diodes that feature in vintage Rat pedals, the Rat Tail boasts two range of distortion, accessed via an “easily accessible” dial; three settings are onboard: true bypass, distortion overdrive with unity gain and distortion overdrive (+3dB of gain).

There's no price or availability info yet, but you can colour us intrigued – we’ll have more from the show.