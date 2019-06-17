Mr Black condenses ’80s rack delays into the Mini Echo-Delay pedal

Mr Black was on to a winner with its recent CE-1-aping Mini Vintage Chorus, and now the stompbox guru is seeking to do the same for ’80s rack delay with the Mini Echo-Delay pedal.

The digital delay packs up to 860ms of delay time, as well as a “gentle and dynamic” modulation, while level, regen and time controls adjust the repeats.

Upping the regeneration induces self-oscillation, which can be quickly cancelled by hitting the true bypass footswitch.

The Mini Echo-Delay is available now for $99.95 from Mr Black Pedals.