Mike Mills talks life post-R.E.M., bass beginnings and essential gear

For many years one of the biggest rock bands on the planet, the much-loved R.E.M. called it a day in 2011. What’s bassist Mike Mills been up to since then? Bill Kopp finds out...

I grew up just outside of Atlanta, Georgia, so when R.E.M. got together in the nearby college town of Athens and started making noises in 1980, my friends and I thought of them as a local group.

We followed their rise in popularity with interest. I recall an episode a few months before the release of Fables Of The Reconstruction, R.E.M.’s third album, and the only one to have been recorded in the UK.

The band had just received an advance from their label and had purchased a brand-new live sound system. Wanting to work the bugs out in front of a sympathetic audience, they kicked off the Pre-Construction Tour with a free concert at Legion Field.

On 22 April, 1985, my friends and I made an hour-long road trip east to Athens, and watched as vocalist Michael Stipe spent the entire evening with his back to the audience. Still, a great show.

R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills and I first met about a year earlier at Atlanta’s now-legendary 688 Club, where we had both come to see Alex Chilton play. We chatted briefly, but that was the extent of our direct communication, until very recently. I did keep up with R.E.M., though.

In spring 1991 they released Out Of Time: that summer I was living and working in London, and was more than a bit amused to find that wherever I went, I heard Losing My Religion and the other tracks from the hit album. Here I was, on my first excursion off the North American continent, and all I heard was a band from back home.