Win Fret-King guitars worth £2,000 plus an endorsement deal

John Hornby Skewes & Co Ltd, worldwide trade distributor of Fret-King and Vintage guitars, has signed on as a sponsor of Live and Unsigned - the UK's largest national music competition for original unsigned acts and bands of any style or genre.

As part of this sponsorship deal, JHS will be giving away £2000-worth of the brand new Fret-King Black Label range of electric guitars and basses to the winners of the Live and Unsigned grand final, plus an endorsement deal. Click through the gallery to a get a glimpse of the models that could be yours if you end up taking the Live and Unsigned 2012 title.

With more than 40,000 musicians from across the country entering every year, Live and Unsigned is a stepping stone to stardom for up-and-coming musicians. Go to the Live and Unsigned website to find out more and enter the competition.