LayR synth promises big, multi-layered sounds on your iPhone or iPad

Living Memory Software is seeking to ‘go large’ with its LayR iOS synth, which is multitimbral and capable of delivering up to 256 voices of “rich, multi-layered and textured sounds.”

Sounds in LayR are known as Performances, which are sets of instruments. Each instrument is built from a set of Layers, with each Layer being a complete synth in its own right. A Performance can contain more than 100 instruments, each with is own MIDI channel and crossfading keyboard span. Voices are assigned to each layer in each instrument until the audio engine maxes out.

The upshot of all this is that you can create complex textures or super-stacked monophonic instruments.

Each Layer has a dual oscillator, two state-variable filters and a mixer. There are also modulation options and stereo reverb, delay and EQ on the output section. We’re told that you can create everything from analogue-style synth sounds to more ambient textures.

LayR was built with live performance in mind, but can also be used in the studio. Presets come supplied, and there’s also an 8-channel arpeggiator with 16-step event sequencer. There’s Inter-App Audio and Audiobus compatibility, too.

LayR will cost £19.99/$19.99 and be compatible with 64-bit iPads and iPhones running iOS 9 or later. Find out more on the Living Memory Software website.