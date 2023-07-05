KMA Audio Machines combines reverb, delay and a limited edition finish for this new version of its Cirrus Shadow pedal

The German company is celebrating its 10th anniversary

KMA Audio Machines will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with a host of special editions, new launches and giveaways, but it's starting with a new version of its Cirrus Shadow Special-Temporal Modifier delay and reverb pedal in a limited finish.

Already a compelling effects combination, this moody new finish will be limited to 150 pedals worldwide. There's three different delay and reverb modes here, and the order of the effects can be changed for enhanced versatility. There's also an onboard FX loop and tap tempo.

 

The KMA Machines Cirrus Shadow is US $229.99 / £179 / €199. Visit KMA Machines for more. 

