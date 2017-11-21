More

Keeley’s Omni Reverb pedal “fills the space around the notes with perfect depth”

By (, )

Simple guitar ’verb spans room, spring and plate

We love wild, out-of-control, outer-space reverb pedals here at MR, but sometimes all you need is a to-the-point ’verb to complement your playing - that’s where Keeley is pitching its new Omni Reverb, which is designed to “fill the space around the notes with perfect depth”.

Three reverbs are on offer: room, spring and plate, the latter of which is based on the classic EMT140. Dwell and level controls adjust the tones.

The Omni is currently only available exclusively from Sweetwater for $129. We’re hoping it will make its way to the UK at some point, too, because this thing sounds beautiful.

See Robert Keeley Engineering for more info.

The magazine for serious players
Subscribe and save today!
More Info