Keeley’s Omni Reverb pedal “fills the space around the notes with perfect depth”

We love wild, out-of-control, outer-space reverb pedals here at MR, but sometimes all you need is a to-the-point ’verb to complement your playing - that’s where Keeley is pitching its new Omni Reverb, which is designed to “fill the space around the notes with perfect depth”.

Three reverbs are on offer: room, spring and plate, the latter of which is based on the classic EMT140. Dwell and level controls adjust the tones.

The Omni is currently only available exclusively from Sweetwater for $129. We’re hoping it will make its way to the UK at some point, too, because this thing sounds beautiful.

See Robert Keeley Engineering for more info.