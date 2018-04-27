Keeley strikes Plexi gold with El Rey Dorado overdrive pedal

Keeley has announced what it’s calling “your new go-to box for that Plexi tone”, the El Rey Dorado overdrive pedal.

Two gain modes, accessed via the pedal’s power toggle, are key to its JTM-aping flexibility: lo power mode is louder, girthier and features fewer harmonics, while hi power ups the compression and harmonics for a tighter tone.

100 hand-built limited-editions El Reys have already sold out, but thankfully, a full production run revs up on 4 May.

From then, the pedal will be available exclusively at Riff City Guitar Outlet, Andertons and Robert Keeley FX for $149.