Keeley shoots for a perfect 10 with new X Pedals range

Over the festive period, Keeley Electronics quietly trotted out a whole new range of 10 fresh pedals with a sweet prototype visual vibe - meet the X Pedals.

Just 30 of each of the 10 pedals will be produced, which span classic Keeley designs, as well as a new reverb and rotary-vibe, plus “the world’s only flawless chorus pedal”. Intriguing.

Head honcho Robert Keeley insists this lovely lot isn’t intended for NAMM, too, so we can hopefully expect more from the FX vet come the end of the month.

For now, here’s the lowdown on the line-up from the man himself:

Comp Plus X – The ultimate guitar compressor. Legendary. Made Reverb’s best selling list!

Mezzo Drive X – The ultimate Dirty White Sand. Our tranxparent, low gain, tube screamin’ drive pedal.

Super Phat X – Tube Amp Tone is still extant, in the Keeley Super Phat X drive!

Super Ox X – Our take on a fabled overdrive. A Keeley Original.

OP Fuzz X – Op Amp Fuzz at its fuzziest. Thick and Stixy.

Roto Sonic X – The All New Keeley Vibe pedal with Les’ Rotary Speaker, Vibro-X mode, and U-Vibe modes.

Tri Mod X – The World’s Only Flawless Chorus Pedal. Yeah, it sounds that good. It Is The X Factor.

Tri Verb X – Three of Keeley’s extra large reverbs, together for the first time. Spring, Plate, and Chamber

Tape Echo X – Magnetic Tape Echo is the best. Especially with our cavernous X modulation added to your delays!

Super Bass X – The incredibly tight and extra fat Keeley Bass Compressor. Simply the best bass compressor available.

Each pedal is available now for $149 each; if you buy four, you get the fifth free, while anyone who forks out for eight will get all 10.

We’d like to see some of these continue after the limited run sells out; that prototype look is pretty sweet. Head over to Keeley Electronics for more info.