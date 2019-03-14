Joyo launches crazy-affordable, feature-rammed D-Seed II digital delay pedal

Joyo Audio has announced the D-Seed II, a multi-function delay pedal that looks to offer serious value for money.

Eight delay types are onboard - Space, Lo-Fi, Filter, Tape, Copy, Analog, Modulation and Reverse - with up to two seconds of delay time, as well as a looper with up to 3.5 minutes recording time and a tape simulation effect.

Joyo has also included a toggle that adds a ping-pong effect to the currently selected setting, as well as controls for type, time beat/loop FX, level and feedback/loop tone.

A pair of footswitches function as Favorite, tap tempo or rec/dub, and bypass or play/stop.

Given the spec, the $89 price tag seems very reasonable indeed. Pop over to Joyo Audio for more.