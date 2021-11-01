Greg Phillinganes brings the dreamy ‘80s synths to John Mayer’s one-take ballad version of Last Train Home

We might have just had Halloween, but every day is Valentine’s Day in John Mayer’s world; witness his sensual new ballad version of Last Train Home, the lead single from 2021 album Sob Rock.

Recorded live and in one take, this slowed-down slice of even sobbier rock features David Ryan Harris on acoustic guitar and vocals, Sean Hurley on bass, Aaron Sterling on drums, Lenny Castro on percussion and keyboard session legend Greg Phillinganes on keys.

Phillinganes is in full-on ‘80s mode here, pulling out some dreamy pads to back up Mayer’s guitar histrionics.

(Image credit: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

Premiering the track, Mayer said on Facebook : “Releasing an album is the beginning of the journey, not the end… once you’ve built the world, you can then embark on side quests to find what else might be hiding inside the songs.”

Adding that “you can’t do it without a band like this,” he describes the track as “six minutes of something you couldn’t do a second time no matter how hard you tried. A room full of musicians capturing the same moment together.”