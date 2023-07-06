Joey Landreth and Jackson Audio collaborate on Mini version of their Golden Boy overdrive pedal

There's always room for another overdrive pedal in the market, and if it's the mini version all the better! Input from the tonesome talents of Joey Landreth won't hurt either, who has collaborated again with Jackson Audio on the new Golden Boy Mini – a streamlined and more affordable version of what is the company's best-selling pedal so far.

Its inspiration is the classic drive versatility of the Bluesbreaker and King Of Tone with simple controls that cover a plenty of ground – "from subtle git to soaring, harmonically rich tones," says Jackson Audio.

This version of the pedal focussed on the kind of sounds Joey liked to use with his original Golden Boy. The Mini offers the choice of Asymmetrical or LED Clipping modes and a three-band Baxandall-style EQ.

The former affects how the waveform signal is processed; Assymetrical silicon diode clips of the top and bottom of the guitars waveform and is ideal aggressive rhythm parts. The Symmetrical LED Diode clipping offers higher headroom with less compressed tone for when clarity and more subtlety are needed.

The Golden Boy Mini is $179 / £189. More info at Jackson Audio, Andertons, and Sweetwater with the US retailer offering special Rose Gold and Black finish option in addition to the Gold standard.