Joe Satriani's career in gear: "Don’t worry about Peavey vs Marshall; worry about what sets you free"

MusicRadar's best of 2018 : With his countless Grammy nominations, tens of millions albums sold worldwide and a long-established stature as the biggest-selling instrumental rock guitarist of all-time, Joe Satriani is a musician that exists in a class of his own.

Today, he’s speaking to MusicRadar about the tools of the trade behind his most famous recordings and revered live shows - but not before offering some sage advice…

“It’s important to remember that all this gear is important to inspire us, but is less important when stacked against other things in the bigger picture,” reveals the guitar aficionado, calling from a hotel room while on tour with G3 across North America, which comes to Europe in April.

“If you like Fender, fine. If you prefer Gibson, fine… it really doesn’t matter. Don’t worry about Peavey vs Marshall; worry about what sets you free. That’s what people respond to: the spirit in the music and the quality of the writing.

“The average person doesn’t really care if your amp is from ’66 or ’68. Only guitar nerds do; we can all admit we get a bit crazy as total gearheads! But remember to use it to inspire yourself and put your spirit into the music. That’s what people want to hear… your spirit, not your gear.”

As usual, the legendary shredder makes perfect sense. Here, he talks us through his career in guitar and the equipment entrusted to bring that magical spirit to life…

Joe Satriani’s new album, What Happens Next, is out now via Legacy Recordings. Satriani brings G3 to the UK in April, featuring John Petrucci and Uli Jon Roth - tickets are available via Satriani.com and Ticketline:

Tuesday April 24 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Wednesday April 25 London Eventim Apollo

Thursday April 26 Bristol Colston Hall

Friday April 27 Manchester Apollo Sunday

April 29 Portsmouth Guildhall Monday

April 30 Birmingham Symphony Hall